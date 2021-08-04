Paul Walter Hauser “Ashamed” of Disney Over Lack of Lyrical Captions in ‘Cruella’

Paul Walter Hauser on Wednesday took a sizable swing at Disney and other major studios upon learning from a Hollywood Reporter cover feature focusing on disability representation in Hollywood that Cruella lacked lyrical captions.

Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin explained to THR how disappointed she was in the theater while watching the ’80s-inspired punk take on a Disney classic when she realized the rocking soundtrack — featuring the likes of Supertramp, Bee Gees, The Doors, The Clash and Queen — was not accessible to deaf patrons because the studio chose not to caption lyrics.

“It deprives us of being able to access the story just like anybody else,” Matlin told THR. “I only saw half of the movie. It was a half-ass movie, basically.”

Paul Walter Hauser as Horace Badun in ‘Cruella’. Everett Collection

Hauser, who played thief Horace Badun, was unaware of the situation and said via social media that it was unacceptable.

“Just read the article about @MarleeMatlin,” he began. “She saw Cruella [and] there was a total lack of lyrical content represented in her captions. DEAR FILM STUDIOS. Fix this. It’s unfair, awkward [and] rude. You have ungodly amounts of money to aid in this. Absolutely ashamed of you guys.”

IndieWire editor Kristen Lopez responded to Hauser’s message, saying more also needed to be done for the media as far as captioning.

“Alongside this, I was just talking to a fellow film critic about how it’s 2021 and captions still aren’t included on screeners nor do press screenings offer options for deaf critics,” Lopez wrote.

Hauser responded to that message with, “Thank you for making us aware, Kristen. This is an avoidable problem. Studios need to be more thoughtful.”