Peacock Nabs STXfilms’ Remake of ‘My Son,’ Starring James McAvoy, Claire Foy

Peacock has picked up the missing-person thriller My Son, starring James McAvoy and Claire Foy.

The STXfilms pic, an English-language remake of the hit French thriller, will stream for free on the NBCUniversal streaming platform from Sept. 15. My Son sees McAvoy playing a man whose only son goes missing, which has him traveling to the town where his ex-wife (Foy) lives to find answers.

McAvoy was not given a script or dialogue, as was the case in the French film. He was aware of basic aspects of his character’s story and improvised and reacted to each moment as it unfolds. The rest of the cast and crew were aware of the scenes.

My Son is directed by Christian Carion, who also directed the 2017 French film Mon Garcon. The original French thriller starred Guillaume Canet as a father who will do anything to get his young son back.

The screenplay for the English language remake was written by Carion and Laure Irrmann. The film is produced by Carion, Laure Irrmann for Une Hirondelle, Vincent Maraval and Brahim Chioua for Wild Bunch International, Rebecca O’Brien for Sixteen Films, and Marc Butan for Mad River Pictures.

Peacock acquired rights to My Son from STXfilms.