‘Peaky Blinders’ Star Paul Anderson Joins Jalmari Helander’s WWII Action Film ‘Immortal’

Paul Anderson, best known for playing Arthur Shelby in Peaky Blinders, is set to star in WWII action feature Immortal, the third feature from Finnish director Jalmari Helander (Rare Exports, Big Game) and set to start shooting in Lapland this September.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions (SPWA) has swooped on world distribution rights outside of the Nordics, where Nordisk Film has taken rights.

Set in 1945, Immortal tells the story of ex-soldier Aatami, played by Helander’s long-time collaborator Jorma Tommila, who discovers gold in the deep wilderness of Lapland. When he attempts to take his loot into the city, a squadron of Nazi soldiers led by a brutal SS officer (Anderson) get in his way and a battle for the gold ensues between the lone soldier and the Nazis.

Petri Jokiranta, who has also produced Helander ́s two previous features, is producing the film through Subzero Film Entertainment. Mike Goodridge, Gregory Ouanhon and Antonio Salas are executive producers.

The film, which will be in English and some Finnish, is backed by Finnish Film Foundation, Business Finland – Audiovisual Production Incentive and MTV Cmore.

“To make an action film in Finland has been a dream of mine since I was 10 years old,” says Helander. “Finally I am in a situation where I can fulfill my dream and make an epic, action-packed survival story which takes place in World War II.”

Anderson, also seen in The Revenant, In the Heart of the Sea and ’71 and soon to be appearing in Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, is repped by CAA. Helander is repped by WME.