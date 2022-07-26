‘Pearl’ Trailer Reveals Origins of Ti West’s ‘X’ Villain

Mia Goth, who played Pearl in Ti West’s horror slasher X for A24, is back to reveal the origins of her iconic villain character in Pearl, which dropped its trailer ahead of a Sept. 16, 2022 release.

“Please Lord, make me the biggest star the world has ever known,” a young Pearl says at one point in the trailer, before we see her pushing an old man in a wheelchair to the end of a pier alongside an alligator-infested lake.

Director West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X, as we see Pearl trapped on her family’s isolated farm. The young woman must care for her ailing father amid the overbearing scrutiny of her devout mother.

Lusting for a glamorous life like she’s seen in the movies, Pearl’s ambitions, temptations, and repressions all collide as she wields a pitchfork in the origin story for X’s iconic villain. The ensemble cast for Pearl includes David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland, Emma Jenkins-Purro.

West directed Pearl from a script he penned along with Goth. The producer credits are shared by Jacob Jaffke, Ti West, Kevin Turen, Harrison Kreiss, with Goth, Peter Phok, Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Scott Mescudi, Dennis Cummings and Karina Manashil executive producing.