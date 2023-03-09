Pedro Pascal, Kate Hudson, Harrison Ford Added to List of 2023 Oscars Presenters

Pedro Pascal, Kate Hudson and Harrison Ford are among the stars added in the latest round of presenters for the 2023 Oscars.

Other stars set to take the stage at the 95th annual Academy Awards include Halle Berry, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen and John Travolta.

Previously announced presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Ariana DeBose and Jonathan Majors, as well as Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh and Halle Bailey. Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Sigourney Weaver, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña and Donnie Yen round out the full list of presenters.

The annual awards show will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. It is being broadcast on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

In November, the Academy announced that Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for the third time. “We felt like we needed someone who could definitely handle the show,” Academy president Janet Yang told The Hollywood Reporter.

Speaking to THR, Kimmel said he was “surprised” when he was asked to host.

“And it wasn’t one of those situations where they couldn’t get anybody and they asked me at the last minute — I definitely would have said no if that was the case,” he added. “So, I don’t know, it kind of came out of the blue and they clearly got me at the right moment. I did wait a week to tell my wife. I thought she might react negatively, but she was very positive, so I said, “OK, yeah, I’ll do it.”