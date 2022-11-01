AFM: Music Box Films Picks Up Penélope Cruz-Starrer ‘L’Immensità’ for U.S.

Music Box Films has picked up U.S. rights for L’Immensità, the new drama from Italian director Emanuele Crialese (Respiro) starring Oscar winner Penélope Cruz.

L’Immensità premiered in competition at the Venice Film Festival in September. Music Box is planning a theatrical bow in the U.S. next year.

Crialese’s largely autobiographical work is a portrait of a dysfunctional family in 1970s Rome. Cruz stars as Clara, an unhappily married mother of three coping with mental health issues. The core of the story involves her eldest child, Adriana (played by newcomer Luana Giuliani), a trans boy who lacks the language to describe his gender dysphoria and simply tells adults that he’s an alien from another galaxy.

L’Immensita is produced by Wildside, a Fremantle Company, and Chapter 2, and co-produced by Pathé, who are handling international sales.

The deal with Music Box was negotiated by Brian Andreotti from Music Box Films with CAA Media Finance and Pathé Films’ Marie-Laure Montironi.