‘Pet Sematary’ Prequel Adds ‘Mare of Easttown’, ‘Revenant’ Actors (Exclusive)

The latest Pet Sematary installment is filling out its cast ahead of its upcoming August start date.

Mare of Easttown actor Jack Mulhern and Forrest Goodluck, who is known for starring opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant, have joined the untitled feature, along with Big Sky actress Natalie Alyn Lind and newcomer Isabella Star LaBlanc.

Paramount was behind the 2019 adaptation of the Stephen King best-seller about a couple that discovers a mysterious burial ground behind their new home, setting off a chain of horrific events. The follow-up from studio label Paramount Players is behind will act as a prequel and will stream exclusively on Paramount+, a move that was announced during the streamer’s launch presentation back in February.

Lindsey Beer will direct from a script she wrote that is based on a draft by Jeff Buhler. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian will produce.

Goodluck, whose other credits include Apple movie Cherry and Sundance winner The Miseducation of Cameron Post, is repped by Gersh and Artists First.

Mulhern, repped by Gersh and Burstein, was most recently seen acting opposite Kate Winslet on the HBO breakout limited series Mare of Easttown, and is also known for his role in the Netflix YA series The Society.

Repped by ICM, Lind’s credits include The Goldbergs, The CW’s Tell Me a Story, and Marvel series The Gifted.

LaBlanc will be seen in the upcoming basketball drama Long Slow Exhale from Paramount Television Studios. She is repped by Liberman Zerman Management.