‘Bodies, Bodies, Bodies’ Trailer Promises Funny, Bloody Murder Mystery With Amandla Stenberg and Pete Davidson

Amandla Stenberg, Pete Davidson and Lee Pace are having a bloody bad time after a mansion party goes south in the trailer for A24’s whodunnit Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.

Written by Kristen Roupenian, Sarah Delappe, Chloe Okuno, Joshua Sharp and Aaron Jackson, and directed by Halina Reijn, the comedy thriller follows a group of affluent 20-somethings through a blood-spattered neon disaster. After planning a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, the group goes from fake friends to real-life backstabbers when their party game known as Bodies, Bodies, Bodies results in a murder.

In the murder mystery’s trailer — which is soundtracked to “Hot Girl,” a new song from Charli XCX — the group can be seen partying it up in a glow necklace frenzy before Stenberg’s Sophie hits pause and proposes the group plays the game “where someone always ends up crying.”

Whoever pulls the piece of paper with an X on it means they’re the murderer with everyone else having to avoid being killed, she explains. But when someone shows up actually dead, things get comically real and everyone becomes a suspect. That includes Davidson’s David, who attempts to dismiss suspicions around him by claiming it “would be so fucking obvious if I was the killer.”

As the night unfolds, things escalate, toxicity abounds, somebody gets gaslit and people are both triggered and silenced as part of an increasingly paranoid and deadly chain of events also starring Pace, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott, Myha’la Herrold and Chase Sui Wonders.

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies premiered at SXSW 2022 and was produced by David Hinojosa, Ali Herting, Lara Costa-Calzado and Tatiana Bears. The movie hits theaters Aug. 5.