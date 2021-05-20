Pete Holmes Says His Character Is Integral to ‘Home Alone’ Reboot Plot

Pete Holmes on Wednesday pulled back the curtain a bit on the upcoming Disney+ reboot of Home Alone.

The comic-actor dropped by The Late Late Show With James Corden where he talked about a number of projects, including the remake of the 1990 classic holiday film, which originally starred Macaulay Culkin, with the reboot starring Jojo Rabbit breakout star Archie Yates.

Holmes did not give away too much but said he is playing the uncle to Yates’ character, Max. “It’s my fault he gets left home alone, so I feel like I will be in the trailer, which is exciting,” Holmes told Corden of the plot.

Chris Parnell is also in the film, but it is unclear who he plays. Holmes said he was excited to work with his pal Parnell and shared a funny anecdote about their time on the project.

“We shot for three days in Montreal, and then the [pandemic] lockdown happened,” Holmes said. “They called me…and said ‘We need you for one more day, but to comply with COVID, you need to quarantine for two weeks.'” Holmes agreed, and he assumed Parnell did, too.

“There is only one flight to leave L.A. to get to Montreal in time, and I assume he is on the same flight,” Holmes said. “I text him ‘Hey, are you on this flight to Montreal?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, I’m not doing it.’ He just said ‘No.’ I did even know you could say no!”

Watch the full segment below.