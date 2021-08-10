Producer Peter A. Lees Dies at 51

- Share this article on Facebook
Peter A. Lees, who produced recent live-action film versions of The Little Mermaid, The Mad Hatter and Anastasia, died Aug. 6 of an unknown cause at his home in Miami Beach, Florida, a publicist announced. He was 51.
Lees has been producing features for Conglomerate Media since 2017 and was in preproduction on several projects, including a biopic of Brazilian pop artist Romero Britto.
“Peter was a master at producing movies and loved by all those who worked with him,” his producing partner, Armando Gutierrez, said in a statement. “His work will live on forever. Anyone that worked with him would remember his trademark ‘Cheers’ when he would be on set.”
A graduate of Yale University with a master’s degree in marketing, Lees also had producing credits that included Cinderella: The Enchanted Beginning (2018), Santa in Training (2019) and A New York Christmas Wedding (2020).
He is survived by two sisters.
