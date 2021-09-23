Peter Farrelly to Direct ‘Super In Love’ Comedy for Amblin Partners

Peter Farrelly is reteaming with Amblin Partners on the comedy movie Super In Love.

Farrelly will direct the feature after partnering with Amblin on the Oscar-winning Green Book, which earned $320 million at the global box office. Flint Wainess is penning the script for Super In Love.

A few details on the project, including a synopsis, were revealed on Thursday. Before Green Book, for which Farrelly won two Oscars for best picture and best original screenplay, the director was best known for his comedies where he teamed with brother Bobby Farrelly.

Together, they wrote, directed and produced iconic comedies that included There’s Something About Mary, Dumb and Dumber, Kingpin and Me, Myself and Irene. Jeb Brody, Amblin’s president of production, and Mia Maniscalco, senior vp of creative affairs, will oversee the project for the studio.

On another project, Peter Farrelly and Viggo Mortensen, who starred in Green Book, are reteaming for a Vietnam War-set dramedy for Skydance Media based on the book by Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue, The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War.

Farrelly is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content and Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark. Wainess is represented by CAA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP.