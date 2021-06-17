Peter Jackson’s ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Headed to Disney+ for Thanksgiving Bow

Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back six-hour documentary series is headed to Disney+ for a Thanksgiving holidays debut.

The Walt Disney Studios, Apple Corps Ltd. and WingNut Films Productions Ltd. unveiled the timing for the bow on Disney’s flagship streaming platform, having opted against Jackson directing a single movie for a theatrical release. The Beatles: Get Back will comprise three episodes, each around two hours in length, and will roll out over three days on Nov. 25, 26 and 27 exclusively on Disney+.

“As a huge Beatles fan myself, I am absolutely thrilled that Disney+ will be the home for this extraordinary documentary series by the legendary filmmaker Peter Jackson,” Bob Iger, executive chairman of The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement.

The doc series promises never-before-seen footage to illustrate the camaraderie, genius songwriting and musical world impact of the famed Beatles rock band out of Britain.

The Lord of the Rings director’s Beatles doc draws from material originally recorded by Michael Lindsay-Hogg while the band was recording the 1970 album Let It Be, the seminal record that had the working title of Get Back. Lindsay-Hogg’s Let It Be film was shot in 1969 but not released until 1970, after the Beatles had officially broken up.

Jackson’s most recent directorial effort was the critically acclaimed World War I documentary They Shall Never Grow Old.

“In many respects, Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s remarkable footage captured multiple storylines. The story of friends and of individuals. It is the story of human frailties and of a divine partnership. It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the crafting of iconic songs under pressure, set amid the social climate of early 1969. But it’s not nostalgia – it’s raw, honest, and human. Over six hours, you’ll get to know The Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible,” Jackson said in his own statement.

Ahead of the doc series’ Disney+ debut, Apple Corps Ltd./Callaway Arts & Entertainment will release The Beatles: Get Back book on October 12.