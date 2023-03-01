‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Trailer Sees the Darling Siblings Return to Neverland

It’s off to Neverland once again.

Disney+ released the first trailer for its upcoming live-action Peter Pan & Wendy, which puts a new spin on the classic story based on the J.M. Barrie novel and 1953 animated hit.

“We set out to craft a film that honors both the original J.M. Barrie text and Walt Disney’s animated adaptation,” director/co-writer David Lowery said in a statement. “We wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart and a grand yearning for adventure.”

He continued, “Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen. I’m excited for audiences to see their work, to go on this ride and to rediscover an evergreen tale from a new perspective.”

According to Disney+, Peter Pan & Wendy follows the Darlings once again, as they leave their London home behind when they meet Peter Pan, the boy who never grows up. “Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland,” the logline reads. “There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.”

Jude Law stars as the iconic pirate villain, with Yara Shahidi taking on the role of Tinker Bell. Jim Gaffigan, Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker and Alan Tudyk round out the cast.

Lowery co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks, and Jim Whitaker, Adam Borba, Thoms M. Hammel and Halbooks serve as executive producers.

Peter Pan & Wendy hits Disney+ on April 28.