‘Dune,’ ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Squid Game’ Among 2022 Producers Guild Award Nominees

The Producers Guild of America has announced its nominations in the motion picture and television categories for the 2022 Producers Guild Awards, which will be held on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California.

In the Darryl F. Zanuck award for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures category, Being the Ricardos (Todd Black); Belfast (Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas); CODA (Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger); Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay, Kevin Messick); Dune (Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Denis Villeneuve); King Richard (Tim White, Trevor White, Will Smith); Licorice Pizza (Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner); The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman & Iain Canning, Roger Frappier); Tick, Tick … Boom! (Julie Oh, Lin-Manuel Miranda); and West Side Story (Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger) were nominated.

The Handmaids Tale season four, The Morning Show season two, Squid Game season one, Succession season three and Yellowstone season three were nominated for the Norman Felt Award for outstanding producer of episodic television drama category, while Cobra Kai seasons three and four, Curb Your Enthusiasm season eleven, Hacks season one and Ted Lasso season two were nominated for the Danny Thomas award for outstanding producer of episodic television comedy.

In limited and anthology series television, Dopesick, Mare of Easttown, The Underground Railroad, WandaVision and The White Lotus received nominations.

Animated features Encanto, Luca, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Raya and the Last Dragon and Sing 2 got nods as well.

Notably missing from the nominees list were Spider-Man: No Way Home, House of Gucci, Nightmare Alley, The Lost Daughter, Drive My Car and No Time to Die.

In December, the PGA announced its nominees in the documentary space. Final ballots for TV and film have been extended to March 8. Since the association was founded, the PGA has predicted 22 of the past 32 best picture winners at the Academy Awards.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Being the Ricardos

Producer: Todd Black, p.g.a.

Belfast

Producers: Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

CODA

Producers: Philippe Rousselet, p.g.a., Fabrice Gianfermi, p.g.a., Patrick Wachsberger, p.g.a.

Don’t Look Up

Producers: Adam McKay, p.g.a., Kevin Messick, p.g.a.

Dune

Producers: Mary Parent, p.g.a., Cale Boyter, p.g.a., Denis Villeneuve, p.g.a.

King Richard

Producers: Tim White, p.g.a., Trevor White, p.g.a., Will Smith, p.g.a.

Licorice Pizza

Producers: Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner

The Power of the Dog

Producers: Jane Campion, p.g.a., Tanya Seghatchian, p.g.a., Emile Sherman, p.g.a. & Iain Canning, p.g.a., Roger Frappier, p.g.a.

tick, tick…BOOM!

Producers: Julie Oh, p.g.a., Lin-Manuel Miranda, p.g.a.

West Side Story

Producers: Steven Spielberg, p.g.a., Kristie Macosko Krieger, p.g.a.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Encanto

Producers: Yvett Merino, p.g.a., Clark Spencer, p.g.a.

Luca

Producers: Andrea Warren, p.g.a.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Producers: Phil Lord, p.g.a. & Christopher Miller, p.g.a., Kurt Albrecht, p.g.a.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Producers: Osnat Shurer, p.g.a., Peter Del Vecho, p.g.a.

Sing 2

Producers: Chris Meledandri, p.g.a., Janet Healy, p.g.a.

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 4)

The Morning Show (Season 2)

Squid Game (Season 1)

Succession (Season 3)

Yellowstone (Season 4)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Cobra Kai (Seasons 3 & 4)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 11)

Hacks (Season 1)

Producers: Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Joanna Calo, Andrew Law, David Hyman, Joe Mande, Jessica Chaffin

Only Murders in the Building (Season 1)

Ted Lasso (Season 2)

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Dopesick

Mare of Easttown

​​The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

The White Lotus

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

8-Bit Christmas

Producers: Tim White, p.g.a. & Trevor White, p.g.a., Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a.

Come From Away

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Single All The Way

Producer: Joel S. Rice, p.g.a.

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

60 Minutes (Season 54)

Allen v. Farrow (Season 1)

The Beatles: Get Back (Season 1)

Queer Eye (Season 6)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Season 1)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 27)

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 8)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 7)

Saturday Night Live (Season 47)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

America’s Got Talent (Season 16)

Nailed It! (Seasons 5 & 6)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13)

Top Chef (Season 18)

The Voice (Season 20)

