‘Jurassic Park’ VFX Artist Phil Tippett Wins Locarno Fest’s Vision Award

Visual effect master Phil Tippett (Jurassic Park) will be honored at this year’s Locarno Film Festival with the Vision Award Ticinomoda 2021, a prize that recognizes the achievements of creative artists working behind the scenes to “extend the horizons of cinematic iconography.”

Tippett will receive the prize at a ceremony at the Piazza Grande in Locarno on Aug. 5 and will take part in a panel discussion in front of a festival audience on August 6.

Locarno will screen RoboCop (1987) and Starship Troopers (1997) — two of Tippett’s stand-out collaborations with director Paul Verhoeven — as well as the world premiere of Mad God, the experimental animated film Tippett has been working on for several years.

Together with Jon Berg, Tippett helped create the stop motion miniature chess scene for the first Star Wars and was part of the VFX team that won a special achievement Oscar in 1984 for Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. Tippett helped pioneer new CGI techniques, famously helping dinosaurs walk the earth for Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, work that earned him a second Oscar, in 1994, for best visual effects. His VFX work has been Oscar-nominated a further four times, from Dragonslayer (1981) to Starship Troopers (1994).

Other fantasy worlds Tippett has given life to include the Stephenie Meyer-verse of vampires and werewolves in the Twilight series, and the dystopian police state of Verhoeven’s RoboCop and its sequels RoboCop 2 and RoboCop 3.

“In visual effects, there’s a pre-and a post-Phil Tippett,” said Giona A. Nazzaro, artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, announcing the award. “Ever since Star Wars, the whole of fantasy filmmaking has owed a lot to his creative genius. With the power of his imagination and his immense craftsmanship, he wove the legacy of [stop-motion legend] Ray Harryhausen into the potential of state-of-the-art CGI, forging a visual armory capable of tackling the new challenges of filmic storytelling. As he also demonstrates in Mad God [Tippett] is not just a creator at the behest of the creative vision of others, but an auteur in his own right, innovative, visionary, capable of rethinking cinema in all its forms.”

The 74th Locarno international film festival is set to run Aug. 4-Aug. 14. The festival is planning a physical, in-person event, should it be possible under Switzerland’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.