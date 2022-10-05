Philadelphia Film Festival to Open With Colin Farrell’s ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ Close With ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ Doc

The 2022 Philadelphia Film Festival has announced its complete lineup, including the opening night film The Banshees of Inisherin from director Martin McDonagh and Laura Poitras’ documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.

The festival — slated to run in-person from Oct. 19 to Oct. 30 at Philadelphia Film Center, PFS Bourse Theater and the newly acquired PFS East — will feature more than 130 films from 40 countries for its 31st edition. That includes the world premieres of three movies, North American premieres of two and U.S. premieres of two titles.

“This year’s program is one of our largest to date which only further solidifies the strength of the state of cinema today,” Michael Lerman, Artistic Director & Senior Director of Programming of the Philadelphia Film Society, said in a statement. “Not only is the quality of film extremely high, we are thrilled to be able to bring new, bold, diverse, and rebellious stories to Philadelphia. With a strong showcase of documentary films as well as thought-provoking narratives, PFF31 truly highlights the urgency of the contemporary world we are living in.”

The 2022 event will kick off on Oct. 19 with the critically acclaimed Irish drama The Banshees of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in a story about two lifelong friends who must grapple with the consequences of one abruptly ending their relationship. The festival will then host its closing screening of Poitras’ doc All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, which chronicles the life of famed photographer Nan Goldin and the downfall of the pharmaceutical dynasty the Sacklers, on Oct. 28.

“We couldn’t be more excited for this year’s Festival, as we’re finally back in totality. More than that, and as cliché as it might be, we’re better than ever. Full theaters, more events, an amazing Festival lounge space, and a ton of special guests,” J. Andrew Greenblatt, CEO & Executive Director of the Philadelphia Film Society, said in a statement.

Centerpiece films include the Rian Johnson-directed and Daniel Craig-led Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery; Noah Baumbach’s White Noise starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig; the Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins starrer Armageddon Time; Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light, which stars Olivia Coleman and reunites him with cinematographer Roger Deakins; Chinonye Chukwu’s historical drama Till; and Elegance Bratton’s debut feature The Inspection.

Other notable screenings include the North American premiere of Rebel, from Ms. Marvel and Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and a special spotlight screening of the Daniel Radcliffe-led biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Special event screenings include action hit RRR and a 35mm screening of Magic Mike XXL.

This year, the festival — programmed and curated by the Philadelphia Film Society — returns to a fully in-person event and expands into a new theater, formerly known as the Ritz East. “Now known as the PFS East, we’re thrilled to bring this beloved theater, a Festival staple, back to life,” Greenblatt said. “Not only that, between utilizing the PFS East and the PFS Bourse, we’re creating a stronger Festival presence all throughout the Old City neighborhood.”

The full 2022 Philadelphia Film Festival lineup can be found here.