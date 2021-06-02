Phillipa Soo, Simu Liu, Luke Bracey Starring in Indie Love Story ‘One True Loves’

Hamilton star Phillipa Soo, Shang Chi topliner Simu Liu, and Holidate charmer Luke Bracey have signed on to star in One True Loves, an indie love story that will be directed by Andy Fickman.

The feature project adapts the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid and is aiming for a production start in Fall 2021 in Massachusetts.

The script, by Taylor Jenkins Reid and Alex Jenkins Reid, centers on a woman unexpectedly forced to choose between the husband she has long thought dead and the fiancé who has finally brought her back to life.

Fickman, the veteran director of movies such as She’s the Man and shows such as Kevin Can Wait, is producing along with Willie Kutner, Betsy Sullenger, Michael Jefferson and Sarah Finn. (Finn, who is the casting director of Marvel Studios movies, will also handle casting for the project.) Exec producing are the Jenkins Reids and Adam Beasley.

CAA Media Finance is representing the film’s North American distribution rights.

Soo was nominated for a Tony for originating the role of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton in Broadway’s Hamilton. She voiced a lead role in Netflix’s Over the Moon and next will be seen in Hulu’s upcoming drama Dopesick. Soo is repped by UTA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Liu is one of the stars of international hit Canadian series Kim’s Convenience and toplines Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which opens Sept. 3. Liu is repped by CAA, Authentic Literary & Talent Management and Sloane, Offer

Bracey starred in Netflix’s breakout rom-com hit Holidate with Emma Roberts and appeared in the 2015 remake of Point Break. He recently wrapped production on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic with Tom Hanks and Austin Butler. Bracey is repped by CAA, Fourward and Goodman, Genow,

Fickman is repped by WME and Management 360. Taylor Jenkins Reid is repped by WME, Circle of Confusion, and Goodman Genow, while Alex Jenkins Reid is repped by Paradigm, Circle of Confusion, and Goodman Genow.