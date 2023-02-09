×
Berlin: Phoebe Dynevor to Lead Thriller ‘Wichita Libra’

The sophomore feature from Henry Dunham is being launched in the market by Mister Smith Entertainment.

Phoebe Dynevor
Phoebe Dynevor Greg Williams

Phoebe Dynevor is adding to her growing list of credits since leaving Bridgerton.

The British star — whose latest feature Fair Play was acquired in Sundance by Netflix for $20 million — is now set to lead Wichita Libra, the sophomore feature from The Standoff at Sparrow Creek writer/director Henry Dunham. The thriller is produced by Jay Van Hoy (The Lighthouse, The Witch, American Honey, Hell of a Summer). Currently in pre-production, the film begins shooting this year. 

Mister Smith Entertainment will launch international sales at the upcoming 2023 European Film Market in Berlin later this month. UTA is handling North American rights.

Wichita Libra is set in the aftermath of a triple murder in her hometown, with Frannie Jacobs (Dynevor) having fled rural Kansas for Chicago and started a new life. A decade on, she is drawn back home after her brother’s death to decode a cryptic letter he left behind, suggesting that the wrong man was charged with the crime that tore her community and family apart all those years ago, and that an anonymous missing woman could clear his name.

“We were immediately hooked by Henry Dunham’s atmospheric, completely immersive storytelling and are thrilled to be working with such a strong creative team on Wichita Libra,” said Mister Smith’s founder and CEO David Garrett. “We are so excited to see what Phoebe Dynevor brings to the complex, conflicted and compelling role of Frannie.”

Dynevor is represented by The Gersh Agency, United Agents, and Luber Roklin Entertainment. Henry Dunham is represented by UTA and Anonymous Content.

