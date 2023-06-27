×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Phoebe Waller-Bridge on Amazon Deal, Why She Exited ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Series

"I worked on that show for six months fully in heart and mind and really cared about it — still care about it," Waller-Bridge said of the series starring Donald Glover.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is opening up her decision to walk away from Amazon’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith series.

The English actress and screenwriter recently sat down with Vanity Fair where she discussed her eight-figure overall deal with Amazon, why she exited the Mr. & Mrs. Smith series and whether she will be directing the next James Bond film.

Although the multi-hyphenate closed the door on her hit streaming show Fleabag with its second and final season in 2019, there was potential to see a new project out of her multi-year deal with Amazon in a Mr. & Mrs. Smith TV reboot she was set to appear in alongside actor and rapper Donald Glover.

Related Stories

The Italian premiere of 'Indian Jones and the Dial of Destiny' at the Taromina International Film Festival
Movies

Inside the Glorious -- and Troubled -- History of Italy's Taormina Film Festival

Amazon Prime Electric Van in Hollywood
Lifestyle

Amazon Drops Prime Membership Pricing to $2 Ahead of Prime Day

In Sept. 2021 it was announced the Waller-Bridge was exiting the straight-to-series adaptation of the Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie film with sources saying that Waller-Bridge had a different creative vision for the series than Glover.

When opening up about walking away from the series, Waller-Bridge said she “really cared” about the project.

“I worked on that show for six months fully in heart and mind and really cared about it — still care about it,” Waller-Bridge said. “And I know it’s gonna be brilliant. But sometimes it’s about knowing when to leave the party. You don’t want to get in the way of a vision. Creative collaboration is like a marriage, and some marriages don’t work out.”

Yet, the actress also feels that she wants to do right by Amazon studios after they, in her words, “took a punt on her.” Describing herself as “creatively controlling,” Waller-Bridge said Amazon understands how she is, explaining, “They’ve been with me along this process where I’m like, ‘I’m getting there, but I want it to be fucking amazing.'”

As for rumors Waller-Bridge is directing the next James Bond movie after only directing a single music video, she laughed it off. “My mum sent me that rumor too,” Waller-Bridge said while coyly laughing it away. “So the obvious leap is James Bond.”

Later on, Waller-Bridge also shared surprising advice when asked if she could tell her 20-year old self anything. “Are you fucking kidding me? I would be asking her to tell me everything! Remind me, remind me. And she’d say: ‘Fuck ’em all. Get out there and burn shit down,'” she said.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad