Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw Join John Krasinski’s Next Movie (Exclusive)

Prolific multihyphenate Phoebe Waller-Bridge and actress Fiona Shaw have closed deals to join the ensemble cast of John Krasinski‘s upcoming untitled fantasy-comedy for Paramount.

Krasinski is writing and directing the high-profile title in addition to starring opposite Ryan Reynolds, as previously announced. The pic is set to open on Nov. 17, 2023, the beginning of the lucrative Thanksgiving corridor, and will begin shooting in summer 2022.

Plot details are being kept under tight wraps, but the story is based on an original idea of Krasinski’s about a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination.

Waller-Bridge is the Emmy-winning creator of the hit British series Fleabag and AMC/BBC’s Killing Eve (she also starred in the former). The British writer-actress-producer is currently in production on Indiana Jones 5 and contributed to the script of the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die.

Waller-Bridge and Shaw are hardly strangers; Shaw starred in Killing Eve and guest-starred on Fleabag (she earned Emmy nominations for both). Shaw’s other credits include playing Aunt Petunia Dursley in the Harry Potter movies, and Ammonite. Upcoming, the Irish actress appears in the Star Wars series Andor for Disney+.

Krasinski is producing the untitled film with his Sunday Night partners Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form. Reynolds is also a producer via his company, Maximum Effort, while Maximum Effort’s George Dewey will executive produce.

Both Krasinski and Reynolds’ production banners have first-look deals with Paramount. The Maximum Effort pact was struck when former 20th Century Fox production chief Emma Watts — who shepherded Reynolds’ Deadpool franchise — came to Paramount in mid-2020 (she recently departed).

