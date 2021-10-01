Phoebe Waller-Bridge Joins London Film Festival Jury

Fresh from seeing No Time To Die — which she co-wrote — have its glittering world premiere in London earlier this week, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has now joined the BFI London Film Festival.

The Fleabag creator is set to head up the judging panel for the IWC Schaffhausen Filmmaker Bursary award and will team with British Film Institute CEO Ben Roberts to choose the winner of the £50,000 ($67,000) prize. The three filmmakers in the running this year are Lee Haven Jones, director of debut feature The Feast, Harry Wootliff, the Only You writer/director in town with her second feature True Things and Rob Savage, director of last year’s pandemic-themed horror breakout hit Host who is screening his second feature, Dashcam.

The London Film Festival has also unveiled the juries for its own set of competitions.

Małgorzata Szumowska, the Polish director of Mug and last year’s LFF title Never Gonna Snow Again, will head up the official competition jury, working alongside film critic Jessica Kiang, Emmy award winning casting director Nina Gold (The Crown, Game of Thrones), BAFTA-nominated After Love director Aleem Khan and multi-award winning director Mark Cousins, known for his prolific documentaries including The First Movie and The Eyes of Orson Welles.

This year’s official competition selection includes Belle, Il Buco, The Hand Of God, Nitram, Hit The Road, Sundown, True Things and Lingui, The Sacred Bonds.

For the first feature competition — otherwise known as the Sutherland Award — the jury is being led by Isabel Sandoval (Lingua Franca, Aparisyon), who joins Welsh film director Prano Bailey-Bond (Nasty, Censor), Little White Lies’ Associate Editor Hannah Strong, Real actor/director Aki Omoshaybi and British actor Nabhaan Rizwan (Mogul Mowgli, 1917, Last Letter from Your Lover).

Elsewhere, the festival’s short film competition jury is being overseen by Rose Glass, the breakout director of A24 horror Saint Maud, Kim Longinotto (Sisters in Law, Pink Saris) will lead the documentary competition jury, and Felix Barrett, founder of the Punchdrunk theater company and producer of The Third Day, will head up the immersive art and XR competition award jury.

The London Film Festival will run Oct. 6-17.