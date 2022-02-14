Picturestart, Nancy Kerrigan Partner for Figure Skating Drama ‘Fire & Ice’ (Exclusive)

The winter Olympics are winding down this week in Beijing, but Picturestart is keeping the Games alive, putting figure skating drama Fire & Ice into development. For the project, the Erik Feig-headed outfit is getting an assist from Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan.

Ashleigh Powell, the writer behind Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, has closed a deal to write the feature screenplay that will follow two figure skaters competing to qualify for the Olympic Games. The description for the project reads: “Over the course of a week at a Winter Olympics training camp, the two lifelong best friends and competitors must juggle pressure from sponsors, romantic temptations, mental health and their own drive to win — possibly at all costs.”

Kerrigan, who won a bronze medal at the 1992 Olympic games and a silver in 1994, is executive producing and will choreograph select skating sequences for the film.

Lindy Goldstein (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms) is producing along with Picturestart. Most recently, Picturestart was behind the Sundance feature Am I Ok? and Cha Cha Real Smooth, which landed at HBO Max and Apple, respectively.

Powell is represented by CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Eric Feig Entertainment & Media Law. Goldstein is represented by Hansen Jacobson. Kerrigan is represented by StarGames.