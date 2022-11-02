AFM: Cam Gigandet, Sam Trammell Action-Thriller ‘72 Hours’ Rounds Out Cast (Exclusive)

Pierson Fode (Man From Toronto, Out of Hand), Nicky Whelan (The Wedding Ringer, Hall Pass), Jessica Serfaty (Ryde, Day Of Our Lives), and Max Amini (Heroes, James the Second) have joined the cast of upcoming action crime-thriller 72 Hours.

Directed by Christian Sesma, the film stars Cam Gigandet and Sam Trammell as two brothers, one an international money laundering criminal and the other an FBI agent, who give up their differences and unite to rescue their family by pursuing a risky extraction deep in kingpin territory.

The project comes from producing partners David Wachs and Ojan Missaghi under their Toric Films banner (Day Labor, Out of Hand), in association with Beacon Media. Toric Films will be bringing the feature to the American Film Market.

Sesma and Sean Crayne co-wrote the original screenplay which is based on a story by Roberto Sanchez (2 Fast 2 Furious).

Production is slated to start this month.

Pierson Fode is repped by Josiah Akinyele at Innovative Artists and Ryan Daly at Zero Gravity Management.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter’s Nov. 2 daily issue at the American Film Market.