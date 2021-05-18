Pink Premieres Amazon Doc With Mini Hollywood Bowl Concert: “This is Bizarre But I Love It”

Pink returned to the stage on Monday night for her first live performance of the pandemic era, taking over the Hollywood Bowl for the premiere of her Amazon documentary Pink: All I Know So Far.

The doc, directed by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey, follows her on her 2019 “Beautiful Trauma” tour as she plays stadiums across Europe while juggling her two young kids. She debuted the film in person at the Bowl with a four-song set including recent release “Cover Me in Sunshine” and the doc’s closing track “All I Know So Far” for a crowd of mostly essential and frontline workers.

“This is bizarre but I love it. It’s very calm,” Pink told THR of the premiere on a masked and face shield-ed red carpet, among the very first to return to Los Angeles. “My mom is an ER nurse and my stepmom is a nurse so this is a big deal for me, I love it.”

Gracey convinced the star to film her road to Wembley Stadium after the two worked together on The Greatest Showman‘s “A Million Dreams,” though she “didn’t understand why anyone would want to see this. And then I thought about it and I was like, ‘Well I guess it is kind of interesting.'”

“It’s my stadium run with babies and it’s doing the impossible,” Pink said, where she’s shown headlining massive shows and managing a 200-person team in one frame and being a doting mother the second she’s off stage in the next. “I love the way it came out, it’s really sweet and it’s very honest and I love transparency. I think for my fans, friends, whatever, for people that have been to the shows they’re really going to get it and we all miss live music so much so it’s just a feel-good thing. And then for people who don’t get me I think they might be surprised a little bit that I’m not just this man-eating, obnoxious, hanging-from-the-side-of-a-building person. Or maybe they won’t.”

Of her decision to make the film so family-focused, when some artists choose to keep their documentaries centered only on music and career, she said, “There’s no boundary between the two or the three. There’s no walls in my life and I like it that way.” And as for watching her life and performances back through the eyes of an audience member, “I love seeing myself smile as much as I do. I never realized how much I laugh and I love that. I’m also very annoying but I do laugh a lot and occasionally I’m funny.”

Inside the Hollywood Bowl, guests were socially distanced throughout the venue and masks were required when not eating or drinking the picnic-style meals provided. Ahead of the screening, Pink came out for her acoustic performance and a short speech where she celebrated that “We’re out! And I’m not in sweatpants” and thanked frontline workers. Closing the mini set, she told the crowd, “enjoy my children, and if anyone wants to rent them after this hit me up on Twitter.”

Pink: All I Know So Far starts streaming on Amazon Friday.