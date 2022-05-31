Disney Drops Teaser Trailer for Live-Action ‘Pinocchio’

- Share this article on Facebook
The first trailer for Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio came to life on Tuesday.
The first look at the live-action and computer-animated musical starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto only teases, but does not show, the doll. However, Jiminy Cricket, voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, gets some solid screen time.
Zemeckis’ Pinocchio is a remake of the 1940 Disney animated film, which was based on the 1883 Italian book The Adventures of Pinocchio, by Carlo Collodi.
The film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, Luke Evans and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as the voice of Pinocchio, the little wooden doll crafted by Geppetto, brought to life by magic.
Pinocchio will premiere Sept. 8 on Disney+.
Watch the trailer below.
