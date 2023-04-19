Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ to Premiere in Cannes

Disney and Pixar’s Elemental — the animated pic inspired by director Peter Sohn’s childhood in New York and the basic elements of fire, water, land and air — is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

The animated movie will bow out of competition ahead of a release in theaters on June 16 in the U.S. and on June 21 in France. Elemental is the fourth feature film from Pixar Animation Studios to be presented in Cannes after Up, Inside Out and Soul, which was an official selection for the cancelled 2020 edition due to the pandemic.

Sohn, producer Denise Ream and members of the voice cast will walk up the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals on May 27 to debut Elemental. The Pixar pic journeys alongside an unlikely pair, Ember and Wade, in a city where fire, water, land and air residents live together.

Sohn directed The Good Dinosaur in 2015 for Pixar and the Partly Cloudy short.

Elemental has a French voice cast that includes Adèle Exarchopoulos, Vincent Lacoste, Gabriel Le Doze, Coco Noël, Céline Monsarrat, Michel Dodane. The original English language voice cast is lead by Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O’Hara, Mason Wertheimer and Joe Pera.