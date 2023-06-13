×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Pixar’s ‘Elio’ Trailer Debuts; Jameela Jamil and Brad Garrett Join Voice Cast

The 'Toy Story' studio's 28th feature is slated to open March 1.

AMBASSADOR ELIO? – When Elio (voice of Yonas Kibreab), an underdog with an active imagination, is inadvertently beamed up to an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, he’s mistaken for Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe.
'Elio' Courtesy of Disney/Pixar

Disney has released a teaser trailer and images from Pixar’s 28th feature, Elio, and announced that Jameela Jamil and Brad Garrett have joined the voice cast of the intergalactic tale.

Slated for a March 1, 2024, theatrical release, the original story follows Elio (Yonas Kibreab), an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the “Communiverse,” an interplanetary organization with representatives from numerous galaxies.

Mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe, Elio must form new bonds with alien lifeforms, survive a series of trials and discover who he is truly meant to be.

America Ferrera voices Elio’s mom, and Jamil and Garrett voice a pair of Ambassadors whom Elio meets on his journey.

HI MOM! – In Disney and Pixar’s “Elio,” America Ferrera lends her voice to the smart and super-confident Olga, who runs a top-secret military project.* While Olga is working to decode a strange signal from outer space, her son Elio (voice of Yonas Kibreab) is inadvertently beamed up to an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide and mistaken for Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe.
Disney and Pixar’s Elio Courtesy of Disney/Pixar

The movie is directed by Adrian Molina (screenwriter and co-director of Coco) and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco).

Pixar’s 27th feature, Elemental, helmed by Peter Sohn, opens Friday in theaters.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad