Pixar’s ‘Elio’ Trailer Debuts; Jameela Jamil and Brad Garrett Join Voice Cast

Disney has released a teaser trailer and images from Pixar’s 28th feature, Elio, and announced that Jameela Jamil and Brad Garrett have joined the voice cast of the intergalactic tale.

Slated for a March 1, 2024, theatrical release, the original story follows Elio (Yonas Kibreab), an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the “Communiverse,” an interplanetary organization with representatives from numerous galaxies.

Mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe, Elio must form new bonds with alien lifeforms, survive a series of trials and discover who he is truly meant to be.

America Ferrera voices Elio’s mom, and Jamil and Garrett voice a pair of Ambassadors whom Elio meets on his journey.

Disney and Pixar’s Elio Courtesy of Disney/Pixar

The movie is directed by Adrian Molina (screenwriter and co-director of Coco) and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco).

Pixar’s 27th feature, Elemental, helmed by Peter Sohn, opens Friday in theaters.