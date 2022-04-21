New ‘Lightyear’ Trailer Reveals Time and Space-Hopping Plot, Teases Villain Emperor Zurg

The latest Lightyear trailer unlocks the hatch on the animated Toy Story spin-off’s plot and villain.

In the second and more in-depth look at the upcoming Pixar animated film, Buzz (voiced by Chris Evans) and his team are seen stranded on a hostile planet more than 4 million light-years from Earth. Alongside his commander, the crew and his robot cat, Buzz — who relays mission logs to the humor of his fellow crew members, including Uzo Aduba’s Alisha Hawthorne — finds a way off of the planet through a hyper-speed, interstellar time dilation which shoots them back to the base in minutes but decades later.

There, Buzz meets Hawthorne’s granddaughter, Izzy (voiced by Keke Palmer), whose mission is to take out a dangerous alien ship hovering overhead and filled by a group of ruthless robots led by none other than Emperor Zurg (James Brolin), a villain frequently mentioned and occasionally seen in the original Toy Story franchise installments. The duo are accompanied by a ragtag team of crew members who are voiced by Taika Waititi and Dale Soule.

“I do this and they shave a little time off my sentence,” demolitions expert Darby (Soule) reveals about why they’re on the mission.

“Well, I thought this was gonna be a fun boot camp workout thing, but it is not,” Waititi’s Mo comedically adds.

The film’s action, comedy, heart and space renderings are all on display in the latest trailer, which sees Buzz team with a group of unlikely heroes to beat their survival odds, save the planet and deliver one of his most iconic lines: “To infinity and beyond.”

In addition to revealing more of the film’s plot and antagonist, the second trailer — which dropped more than two months after an earlier trailer in February — helps clear up some confusion for audiences around the Buzz origins story, which focuses on the “real” person behind the animated franchise’s leading toy of the same name, originally voiced by Tim Allen.

It also follows news that a scrapped kiss between Aduba’s Hawthorne and another female character was reinstated to the film amid employee backlash over Disney’s initial lack of a public response to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education legislation, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Directed and written by Angus MacLane and produced by Galyn Susman, Lightyear will fly into theaters on June 17.

Watch the full trailer below.