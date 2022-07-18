Pixar’s Pete Docter to Become an Honorary Member of the Visual Effects Society

The Visual Effects Society has announced its newest lifetime and honorary members as well as this year’s recipient of the VES Founders Award, all of whom will be recognized during a special event in October.

Educator and industry vet Pam Hogarth will be presented the VES Founders Award at the event. Pixar chief creative officer Pete Docter — the Oscar-winning director of Up, Inside Out and Soul — will receive honorary VES membership, and Jeff Barnes, Patricia “Rose” Duignan, Toni Pace Carstensen, David Tanaka and Hogarth will be given lifetime VES memberships for service to the Society and industry.

Hogarth is recognized for her contributions to VFX and service to the Society. She has fulfilled roles from marketing to industry relations and dedicated the majority of her career to education. She ran the Digital Media Institute in Hollywood, helped grow the digital program at AFI and has taught at the Art Directors Guild, Otis College, Gnomon and AFI. She served eight terms on the VES board of directors, twice as vice chair.