‘The Binge’, ‘Plan B’ Banner American High Taps Will Phelps as President (Exclusive)

American High — the banner behind high school-set features like The Binge and Big Time Adolescence — has elevated Will Phelps to president.

In the post, Phelps, who has been with American High since its founding in 2017 and previously served as its head of production, will oversee the Syracuse-based production company’s slate, as well as lead its growth and development. In conjunction with Phelps’ appointment, Ryan Bennett has been named the production company’s vice president.

“Will has been instrumental in our development and growth from the very beginning, helping transform American High from a small production company to a recognized player in the space with a formidable film roster in under five years,” said American High CEO and founder Jeremy Garelick. “His creative vision has shaped the tone of American High movies, and his strong leadership has developed the business in astounding ways. And he’s absolutely shredded. There is no one better to oversee the future of American High.”

Phelps — who started his career at Paradigm before joining Garelick as his assistant — has overseen all development and production of American High’s titles, which include teen-centric features like Plan B and The Ultimate Playlist of Noise. All American High productions, the majority of which come from first-time directors, shoot at the company-owned high school-turned-studio in Syracuse and are often distributed in partnership with Hulu.

American High’s upcoming slate that includes comedy Sex Appeal and a Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho-led coming-of-age feature from Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne’s Animal Pictures.