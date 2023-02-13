Berlin: Mike Colter to Star in ‘Plane’ Sequel ‘Ship’

- Share this article on Facebook
Mike Colter has jumped on board Ship, the sequel to the original Lionsgate thriller The Plane.
The followup, set on a cargo ship, will focus on Colter’s character from Plane, accused murderer and former French Legionnaire Louis Gaspare. In the original pic, he escaped extradition to Canada when Trailblazer Flight 119 crash lands in the Philippines, forming an unlikely partnership with star Gerard Butler’s Captain Brodie Torrance to rescue the plane’s passengers and crew from pirates on a dangerous remote island.
The sequel will see Gaspare hop aboard a cargo ship in East Asia to escape the Philippines, only to discover the vessel is being used as a ferry for a human trafficking ring. That has Gaspare joining with the second mate/navigator to take down the ship’s corrupt captain, keep its innocent passengers safe and liberate its captives.
Related Stories
Discussions with writers and directors are underway. Sales company The Veterans will shop Ship to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin ahead of a schedule late 2023 shoot.
Colter also starred in Netflix’s Luke Cage, the Marvel show that aired for two seasons to 2018, and he played the role in Marvel series Jessica Jones and The Defenders. His credits include the Paramount+ series Evil and the thriller South of Heaven. He previously worked with Lionsgate on Fatale.
MadRiver Pictures, Di Bonaventura Pictures and G-BASE Productions have reteamed on the sequel. Director Jean-François Richet will also return as an executive producer.
CAA Media Finance is representing the domestic rights. Colter is represented by CAA and Silver Lining Entertainment. Richet is represented by UTA. G-BASE is represented by CAA.
