Liza Koshy, ‘Kissing Booth’ Star Joel Courtney Join Gina Rodriguez in ‘Players’

Liza Koshy, Joel Courtney, and Augustus Prew— who star in Work It, The Kissing Booth, and Ibiza, respectively— are returning to Netflix for upcoming rom-com Players.

They join the previously announced Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr., and Tom Ellis.

The project follows New York city sportswriter Mack (Rodriguez), who has spent years devising successful hook-up “plays” with best friend Adam (Wayans Jr.) and their crew, but when she unexpectedly falls head-over-heels for one of her targets (Ellis), they all must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps.

Pitch Perfect 3 director Trish Sie will helm from a script by Whit Anderson.

Marc Platt and Ryan Christians for Marc Platt Productions, with Ross Dinerstein for Campfire. Rodriguez and Molly Breeskin for I Can and I Will Productions will executive produce, with Ross Girard for Campfire and Sophia Lin.

Koshy is repped by CAA, Carter Media Group, and Hansen Jacobson. Courtney is repped by Gersh, Authentic, and Myman Greenspan. Prew, who is set for Amazon’s splashy The Lord of the Rings television series, is repped by CAA, the U.K.’s Curtis Brown and Authentic.