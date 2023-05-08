×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Universal’s Please Don’t Destroy Movie Moves Out of Theaters to Peacock

'Saturday Night Live' breakouts Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy wrote and star in the movie produced by Judd Apatow.

(l-r) John Higgins, Ben Marshall, Martin Herlihy at L'Avenue on April 27, 2023
(l-r) John Higgins, Ben Marshall, Martin Herlihy at L'Avenue on April 27, 2023 Rosalind O'Connor/Peacock/Getty Images

The upcoming film from Please Don’t Destroy the comedy trio that broke out online before being picked up by Saturday Night Live to produce the show’s digital shorts — will debut on Universal’s sister streamer Peacock.

The movie will now hit the streamer on Nov. 17.

The untitled film was initially planned for a theatrical release in August. That Aug. 18 date will now be taken over by R-rated dog comedy Strays, which was set for a June 9 release. (Strays was previously set to open opposite Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. It is now opening Aug 18 is DC superhero movie Blue Beetle.) It is unclear why the Please Don’t Destroy project was moved to Peacock.

Related Stories

Kelly Reilly and Kevin Costner on 'Yellowstone'
TV

Paramount Officially Orders 'Yellowstone' Sequel, Announces an End to the Main Series

Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Coolidge
TV

Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Coolidge Were Set to Host 'SNL' Before WGA Strike

Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy, who make up Please Don’t Destroy, wrote and star in the film which, according to the synopsis, “centers on three childhood friends who live and work together, and question where their lives are headed – if anywhere at all. Completely ill-equipped and out of their element, they set off to find a lost treasure rumored to be buried in their local mountains.”

Paul Briganti, who works as a director on SNL, helmed this movie. Conan O’Brien, Bowen Yang, and Hacks break-out Meg Stalter also appear in the movie, along with X Mayo, Nichole Sakura, Cedric Yarbrough, and Sunita Mani.

Judd Apatow produced the movie via his Apatow Productions along with Jimmy Miller for Mosaic. Josh Church, M. Riley, Sam Hansen, Michael Sledd executive produced with Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy.

The film marks the feature debut for Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy, who have worked with talent like Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Rami Malek, and Ana de Armas while working at SNL.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad