Universal’s Please Don’t Destroy Movie Moves Out of Theaters to Peacock

The upcoming film from Please Don’t Destroy — the comedy trio that broke out online before being picked up by Saturday Night Live to produce the show’s digital shorts — will debut on Universal’s sister streamer Peacock.

The movie will now hit the streamer on Nov. 17.

The untitled film was initially planned for a theatrical release in August. That Aug. 18 date will now be taken over by R-rated dog comedy Strays, which was set for a June 9 release. (Strays was previously set to open opposite Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. It is now opening Aug 18 is DC superhero movie Blue Beetle.) It is unclear why the Please Don’t Destroy project was moved to Peacock.

Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy, who make up Please Don’t Destroy, wrote and star in the film which, according to the synopsis, “centers on three childhood friends who live and work together, and question where their lives are headed – if anywhere at all. Completely ill-equipped and out of their element, they set off to find a lost treasure rumored to be buried in their local mountains.”

Paul Briganti, who works as a director on SNL, helmed this movie. Conan O’Brien, Bowen Yang, and Hacks break-out Meg Stalter also appear in the movie, along with X Mayo, Nichole Sakura, Cedric Yarbrough, and Sunita Mani.

Judd Apatow produced the movie via his Apatow Productions along with Jimmy Miller for Mosaic. Josh Church, M. Riley, Sam Hansen, Michael Sledd executive produced with Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy.

The film marks the feature debut for Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy, who have worked with talent like Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Rami Malek, and Ana de Armas while working at SNL.