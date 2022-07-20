Universal Pictures Nabs Buddy Comedy From ‘SNL’ Please Don’t Destroy Group

Universal Pictures has picked up an untitled buddy comedy from Saturday Night Live writers Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy, also known as the Please Don’t Destroy comedy group.

The film portrays three childhood friends who live and work together, don’t like where their lives are headed and set off to find gold treasure rumored to be buried on a nearby mountain.

Production has begun in North Carolina and Universal Pictures plans an Aug. 18, 2023 release. SNL directing alum Paul Briganti is helming the movie after he recently wrapped his fifth season as a director on the long-running NBC comedy show.

Apatow Productions’ Judd Apatow and Mosaic’s Jimmy Miller are producing the buddy comedy. The Please Don’t Destroy trio of Marshall, Higgins and Herlihy met at New York University and started performing together.

During the pandemic, their comedy group drew a cult following with self-produced online videos online. They were hired as writers on SNL’s 47th season and were tapped to create digital shorts in their signature style

In addition to writing the screenplay, Marshall, Higgins and Herlihy will star in and executive produce the film. Additional cast will be announced in the coming weeks.

The executive producer credits are shared by Josh Church, M. Riley, Sam Hansen and Michael Sledd.

Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy are represented by Mosaic, WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Apatow is represented by UTA, Mosaic and Ziffren Brittenham. Briganti is represented by UTA and Mosaic.