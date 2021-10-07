Neon Nabs U.S. Rights for Sundance Drama ‘Pleasure’

Neon has taken the U.S. rights to Pleasure, a drama set in the porn industry that premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

The debut feature from Ninja Thyberg is based on their 2013 short that premiered at Cannes. It follows Bella Cherry (Sofia Kappel), a newcomer in the Los Angeles porn industry, who believes she can mold the corrupt system to satisfy her needs.

Pleasure, which was an official selection at this year’s Cannes, will also screen at AFI Fest, with Neon planning a release for 2022.

Plattform Produktion and Eliza Jones produced the film with Markus Walta and Erik Hemmendorff. Executive producers are Pape Boye and Violaine Pichon of Versatile. CAA Media Finance and Versatile negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

“I’m happy and relieved that my debut and life’s work is in the hands of NEON who dare to launch the film with my original vision, raw and uncut, to the American audience,” said Thyberg.

Most recently, Neon released Julia Ducournau’s Palme d’Or winner Titane and has an upcoming slate that includes fellow Sundance title Flee, Pablo Larrain’s Spencer starring Kristen Stewart and Celine Sciamma’s Petite Maman.