Poland’s Camerimage Fest Organizers React to Global Attention Over Missile Strike

Poland’s EnergaCamerimage film festival is taking place this week against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. The host city is Torun, roughly 340 miles from the Polish village of Przewodów near the Ukrainian border where a missile landed on Tuesday, though the incident hasn’t disrupted the festival program.

“We closely follow all the news related to the yesterday’s incident on the Polish-Ukrainian border,” said event organizers in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter. “The Festival does not stay indifferent to what is happening in Ukraine, and you can see that in the program of this year’s edition of EnergaCAMERIMAGE. Based on what we know about the incident so far, we have no reasons to think that it can endanger our guests in any way. And this is what is the most important for us right now.”

This week, Camerimage is supporting two Ukraine-based film festivals that have been displaced by the war: The OKO International Ethnographic Film Festival and KINOKO Film Festival.

Additionally, a short film was screened at Saturday’s opening ceremony and around the festival featuring filmmakers who joined the Ukraine military.

EnergaCamerimage runs through Nov. 19.