×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Poland’s Camerimage Fest Organizers React to Global Attention Over Missile Strike

The fest, in Torun, is roughly 340 miles from the village of Przewodów, where an errant missile landed on Tuesday, killing two.

Poland's Camerimage Fest Organizers React Global Attention Over Missile Strike
A police van patrols side roads next to the missile explosion site on November 16, 2022 in Przewodow, Poland.

Poland’s EnergaCamerimage film festival is taking place this week against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. The host city is Torun, roughly 340 miles from the Polish village of Przewodów near the Ukrainian border where a missile landed on Tuesday, though the incident hasn’t disrupted the festival program.

“We closely follow all the news related to the yesterday’s incident on the Polish-Ukrainian border,” said event organizers in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter. “The Festival does not stay indifferent to what is happening in Ukraine, and you can see that in the program of this year’s edition of EnergaCAMERIMAGE. Based on what we know about the incident so far, we have no reasons to think that it can endanger our guests in any way. And this is what is the most important for us right now.”

This week, Camerimage is supporting two Ukraine-based film festivals that have been displaced by the war: The OKO International Ethnographic Film Festival and KINOKO Film Festival.

Additionally, a short film was screened at Saturday’s opening ceremony and around the festival featuring filmmakers who joined the Ukraine military.

EnergaCamerimage runs through Nov. 19.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad