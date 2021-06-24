Lena Dunham Tackling ‘Polly Pocket’ Movie Starring Lily Collins

Polly Pocket is headed to a much larger venue.

The miniature brand that grew to prominence in the ’90s is being developed as a live-action feature film, with Lena Dunham set to write and direct and Lily Collins attached to star as the titular toy, as well as produce. The story will follow a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship.

Mattel Films and MGM are partnering on the project with Dunham’s Good Thing Going banner.

“I’m so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart playful films that speak to them without condescension,” said Dunham. Collins added: “As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pocket, this is a real dream come true and I can’t wait to bring these tiny toys to the big screen.”

Robbie Brenner and Kevin McKeon will lead the project for Mattel Films, with Sandino Moya-Smith and Winnie Carrillo overseeing for MGM. Good Thing Going’s Liz Watson and Michael P. Cohen executive producer.

Mattel and MGM are currently developing projects together based on the View-Master and American Girl Doll brands. Mattel’s recent projects include a Rock Em Sock Em Robots movie with Vin Diesel set to star, and live-action adaptations of their other game and toy IPs, including Barbie, Barney, and Hot Wheels. Polly Pocket has been previously been adapted into an animated television series.

Dunham’s recent projects include HBO series Industry, which is currently filming its second season, and Working Title’s adaptation of beloved young adult novel Catherine, Called Birdy. She is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson.

Collins, repped by CAA, LBI, and Sloane Offer, will soon be seen in the second season of Emily in Paris on Netflix.