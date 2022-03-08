‘The Power of the Dog’ Named Best Feature by Vancouver Film Critics

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst in The Power of The Dog.

The Vancouver Film Critics Circle has named Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog as its best international feature of 2021.

Campion’s award season contender beat out in the best picture competition Sian Heder’s Sundance hit CODA and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast. Netflix’s The Power of the Dog stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Montana rancher Phil Burbank and scored a field-leading 12 nominations at the upcoming Oscars.

Vancouver film critics also named Dune helmer Denis Villeneuve as best director, while Adam McKay and David Sirota nabbed the best screenplay honor for their work on Don’t Look Up. And in the acting categories, Andrew Garfield won the best actor prize for his work in Tick, Tick … Boom!, and Olivia Colman picked up the best actress crown for her star turn in The Lost Daughter.

Elsewhere, Troy Kotsur won the best supporting male award for his role in CODA, in which he plays deaf fisherman Frank Rossi, and Ann Dowd earned the best supporting actress trophy for her performance in Fran Kranz’s ensemble drama Mass.

In the Canadian film categories, the big winner was Michael McGowan’s All My Puny Sorrows, a drama that stars Alison Pill as a struggling novelist trying to help her brilliant big sister (Sarah Gadon) recover from a recent suicide attempt.

A complete list of winners follows:

International Categories:

Best Picture

The Power of the Dog

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay

Adam McKay & David Sirota, Don’t Look Up

Best Actor

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best Actress

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Best Supporting Actress

Ann Dowd, Mass

Best Documentary

Flee

Best Foreign Language Film

The Worst Person in the World

Canadian Film Categories

Best Picture

All My Puny Sorrows

Best Director

Danis Goulet, Night Raiders

Best Screenplay

Michael McGowan, All My Puny Sorrows

Best Actor

Daniel Doheny, Drinkwater

Best Actress

Alison Pill, All My Puny Sorrows

Best Supporting Actor

Joshua Odjick, Wildhood

Best Supporting Actress

Sarah Gadon, All My Puny Sorrows

Best Canadian Documentary

Kimmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy

Best British Columbia Film

Portraits from a Fire

One to Watch

Trevor Mack, Portraits from a Fire