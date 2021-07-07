‘Censor’ Director Prano Bailey-Bond to Hełm Feminist Horror ‘Things We Lost in the Fire’

Fast-rising British director Prano Bailey-Bond — whose feature debut Censor was a breakout in Sundance earlier this year — has lined up her next project.

The Welsh filmmaker will write and direct Things We Lost in the Fire, based on a short story of the same name from Argentine journalist and novelist Mariana Enriquez, reuniting with her Censor co-writer Anthony Fletcher on the script. RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira (Call Me by Your Name) and Lourenço Sant’Anna (The Lighthouse) will produce, with Alan Terpins serving as executive producer.

Unveiled in Cannes, Things We Lost in the Fire follows a terrorized female community that resorts to ever more extreme actions in response to male violence. The story marries elements of horror and feminism in a subversive commentary on the modern-day beauty myth, with a dark vision of a society where women take back control of their image in the most drastic manner imaginable.

In 2017, Enriquez’s Las cosas que perdimos en el fuego was translated into English by writer Megan McDowell and published as Things We Lost in the Fire by Portobello Books in the U.K. and Hogarth in the U.S.

“This is an incredibly provocative and relevant story with a ferocious energy at its heart,” said Bailey-Bond. “It’s an honor to adapt this story for the screen. RT Features have produced some of the most exciting cinema of recent years, working with many of my filmmaking heroes. I’m beyond thrilled to be working with them on this truly exciting project.”

RT Features’ Teixeira added: “We’ve controlled this property for some time now and the fact that Prano reached out to us about it means a lot. She’s incredibly talented, and Censor is a hell of a first feature. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Prano and Anthony to develop this script based on Mariana Enriquez’s powerful short story.”

Bailey-Bond is represented by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates and UTA.