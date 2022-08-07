‘Predator’ Star Jesse Ventura Praises “Thoughtful” and “Creative” Prequel ‘Prey’

- Share this article on Facebook
Predator star Jesse Ventura has nothing but positive reviews for Hulu’s prequel of the long-running franchise, Prey.
Ventura, who played Blain Cooper in the original Predator film, took to social media to share his thoughts on Hulu’s prequel, praising star Amber Midthunder and director Dan Trachtenberg.
“@AmberMidthunder, you definitely ain’t got time to bleed,” Ventura wrote, adding, “Welcome to the Predator family.” He continued, “@DannyTRS, Thank you for making a such a thoughtful, creative, and wonderful film.”
Related Stories
Midthunder replied to Ventura, saying she didn’t know how to thank him, and Trachtenberg shared that he was “on the floor. Thank you sir! Thanks for watching and so glad you appreciated what we did!!”
Prey serves as an origin story of the Predator in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago. Naru (Midthunder) is a skilled female warrior, who fights to protect her tribe against one of the first highly evolved Predators to land on Earth.
The film also stars Dakota Beavers, Dane Diliegro, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope, Stefany Mathia, Bennett Taylor, Mike Paterson and Nelson Leis.
“Featuring a cast composed almost entirely of Native and First Nations actors, Prey has clearly taken pains to be as authentic as possible,” Frank Scheck writes in The Hollywood Reporter‘s review of the film.
Midthunder recently told THR how important it was to her that Prey be an accurate and respectful portrayal of Indigenous life.
“You very rarely get good representation — good being accurate, respectful or something to be proud about,” she said. “This is the first time you get to see an Indigenous female action hero at the center of a film. That in and of itself is a really incredible statement.”
Prey is now streaming on Hulu.
