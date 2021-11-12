‘Predator’ Prequel ‘Prey’ to Hit Hulu Summer 2022

The next installment of 20th Century’s Predator franchise has been unveiled as Prey. The film is a prequel taking place 300 years in the past in the Comanche Nation. It follows Naru, a skilled warrior who fiercely protects her tribe as an alien Predator hunts them. Amber Midthunder stars as Naru in the film.

Dan Trachtenberg, director of 10 Cloverfield Lane, became attached to the project a year ago, and it is expected to hit Hulu in the U.S. next summer. Internationally, it will be available on Disney+ (under the Star tile).

Prey is the fifth installment in the Predator franchise, which began with the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger film. The series centers on an advanced alien race called Predators which seek out the best prey in the galaxy. In addition to Predator 2 (1990), Predators (2010) and The Predator (2018), the series has launched a media franchise spanning comics as well as the Alien vs. Predator films, which sees the property cross over with the alien monster in Ridley Scott’s Alien.

The previous installment, 2018’s The Predator, was a box office and critical disappointment. The news of Prey‘s premise and title was released as part of Disney+ Day, which included a look at the Disney-controlled Hulu’s upcoming slate as well.

Other 20th Century projects set to debut next year on Hulu include Rosaline, a comedic twist on Romeo & Juliet starring Kaitlyn Dever and directed by Karen Maine; The Princess, an action movie set in a fairy tale world, starring Joey King and directed by Le-Van Kiet; and No Exit, a suspense-thriller starring Havana Rose Liu and directed by Damien Power.