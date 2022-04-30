Priscilla Presley Praises “Outstanding” ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler: “He Had Big Shoes to Fill”

Priscilla Presley is offering her thoughts on the upcoming film about late ex-husband Elvis Presley after attending a private screening.

Presley, 76, took to Facebook on Friday to share her praise for director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, which premieres at Cannes Film Festival next month ahead of Warner Bros. releasing the movie theatrically on June 24. The Naked Gun actress said she saw the film with Elvis’ longtime friend Jerry Schilling and was particularly impressed by Austin Butler in the title role.

“This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker’s relationship,” Presley posted. “It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered. Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding. Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!!! Bravo to him…he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine.”

She continued by sharing her memories of Elvis’ manager Col. Tom Parker, portrayed in the film by Tom Hanks. “What a character he was,” Presley wrote of Parker. “There was two sides to Colonel, Jerry and I witnessed both. The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis’ journey, penned by a directer who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film.”

Elvis and Priscilla wed in Las Vegas in 1967, and daughter Lisa Marie Presley was born the following year. The couple’s divorce was finalized in 1973.

Warner Bros. screened footage of the film this week at CinemaCon, where Butler discussed his approach to playing the legendary music superstar who died in August 1977 at the age of 42. “The main thing I set out to find was his humanity,” the actor, 30, told the crowd. “He’s one of those individuals that has been lifted up to such an iconic status that he’s almost superhuman.”