Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny Star in First Trailer for ‘Priscilla’ Biopic

Jacob Elordi transforms into the King of Rock and Roll in the first teaser trailer for Priscilla, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla Presley biopic.

Cailee Spaeny stars as Priscilla Presley in Coppola’s project, based on Presley’s memoir also by Sandra Harmon, Elvis and Me: The True Story of the Love Between Priscilla Presley and the King of Rock N’ Roll. The story follows Priscilla Presley from when she met Elvis at 14 and was living in Germany, through their multiyear courtship.

The film synopsis reads: “When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend. Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.”

After Elvis Presley died, Priscilla Presley ended up controlling his estate, eventually turning into the Graceland tourist attraction and creating Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Succession‘s Dagmara Dominczyk also stars in the film, written and directed by Coppola.

Another Elvis Presley project recently became a bona fide hit, with Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis crossing the $150 million domestic mark and racking up eight Oscar nominations, including best picture and best actor for Austin Butler.

In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director opened up about Priscilla, saying he knows Coppola well and that another project about the Presleys shows just how important they are — even now.

“Elvis and Priscilla are a kind of American royalty, that were… I wouldn’t say banished, but I think it just shows that… Elvis and Priscilla are back in the culture, not just popular culture, but, I think, in American industry,” he said. “I did the story of Elvis to explore America in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. I think their lives are really woven into the fabric of the American story. And I’m really looking forward to what part of the story is told.”