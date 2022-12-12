Producers Guild Awards: ‘Fire of Love,’ ‘All That Breathes’ Among Documentary Nominees

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The Producers Guild of America has announced its 2023 Documentary Motion Picture nominees for the 34th annual Producers Guild Awards.
The following films are nominated in the category of outstanding producer of documentary motion picture:
All That Breathes
Descendant
Fire of Love
Navalny
Nothing Compares
Retrograde
The Territory
Last year, producers Joseph Patel, David Dinerstein and Robert Fyvolent received the awards in the category for the documentary Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), a film about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson in his directorial debut.
The nominees for sports, children’s and short form television programs will be announced on Friday, while the nominees for theatrical motion pictures, animated theatrical motion pictures, television series/specials and televised/streamed motion pictures will be announced on Jan. 12.
The 34th annual Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony will take place on Feb. 25. More information about this year’s awards show will be announced soon.
The ceremony will be produced by Anchor Street Collective for the Producers Guild of America. Branden Chapman is executive producer, Carleen Cappelletti is co-executive producer, Matt Ullian and Jane Sarkin of Boldface Partners are talent executives, and Jim Piccirillo is serving as director.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
The Race
‘Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down’ Subject and Directors on Oscar-Contending Doc, Gun Violence
-
Hollywood Flashback
Hollywood Flashback: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Earned Two Oscars and a Ban in Nazi Germany
-
Sundance Film Festival
Amandla Stenberg Sundance Horror Film ‘My Animal’ Lands at Paramount (Exclusive)
-
-
-
Heat Vision
Christopher Backus Joins Eva Green in Millennium Media Action Thriller ‘Dirty Angels’ (Exclusive)