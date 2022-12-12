Producers Guild Awards: ‘Fire of Love,’ ‘All That Breathes’ Among Documentary Nominees

Fire of Love and All That Breathes

The Producers Guild of America has announced its 2023 Documentary Motion Picture nominees for the 34th annual Producers Guild Awards.

The following films are nominated in the category of outstanding producer of documentary motion picture:

All That Breathes

Descendant

Fire of Love

Navalny

Nothing Compares

Retrograde

The Territory

Last year, producers Joseph Patel, David Dinerstein and Robert Fyvolent received the awards in the category for the documentary Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), a film about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson in his directorial debut.

The nominees for sports, children’s and short form television programs will be announced on Friday, while the nominees for theatrical motion pictures, animated theatrical motion pictures, television series/specials and televised/streamed motion pictures will be announced on Jan. 12.

The 34th annual Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony will take place on Feb. 25. More information about this year’s awards show will be announced soon.

The ceremony will be produced by Anchor Street Collective for the Producers Guild of America. Branden Chapman is executive producer, Carleen Cappelletti is co-executive producer, Matt Ullian and Jane Sarkin of Boldface Partners are talent executives, and Jim Piccirillo is serving as director.