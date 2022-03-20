PGA Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2022 Producers Guild Awards are being presented at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

The nominees for the top prize of the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures are Being the Ricardos; Belfast; CODA; Don’t Look Up; Dune; King Richard; Licorice Pizza; The Power of the Dog ; Tick, Tick … Boom!; and West Side Story.

Eight of those films are nominated for the best picture Oscar, with the Film Academy nominating Drive My Car and Nightmare Alley instead of Being the Ricardos and Tick, Tick … Boom!

Early winners on Saturday night include Ted Lasso, RuPaul’s Drag Race and Last Week with John Oliver in the TV categories and Summer of Soul for documentary motion picture.

The guild also handed out a number of special honors, with Ryan Murphy presenting Greg Berlanti with the Norman Lear Award as the latter spoke about his pledge for LGBTQ presentation as he remembered being “a deeply closeted gay kid and the kind of vitriol we’re seeing now so openly by members of the Florida Legislature or by the governor of Texas about trans kids or gender non-conforming young people and their families. There was that kind of homophobia overt and casual and almost every corner of every room.” He also paid tribute to Lear’s work and joked, “I have a lot to thank Norman for and not just because I’m pretty sure the first drag performance I did as a kid was Edith Bunker.”

Steven Spielberg is also honoring Kathleen Kennedy and George Lucas with the Milestone Award, as Rita Moreno is being honored with Stanley Kramer Award; Mary Parent with David O. Selznick Award and Issa Rae with the Visionary Award.

The PGA Awards, which was originally set to take place on Feb. 26, is one of a number of events that were moved from their original date earlier this year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant.

Earlier this week, the PGA announced the winners for its Innovation Award and for best sports, children’s and short-form programs. The Innovation Award went to For All Mankind: Time Capsule, while 100 Foot Wave took best sports program, Muppets Haunted Mansion won the children’s award and Carpool Karaoke: The Series was named best short form.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Being the Ricardos

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West Side Story

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Encanto

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Sing 2

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 4)

The Morning Show (Season 2)

Squid Game (Season 1)

Succession (Season 3)

Yellowstone (Season 4)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Ted Lasso (Season 2) (WINNER)

Cobra Kai (Seasons 3 & 4)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 11)

Hacks (Season 1)

Only Murders in the Building (Season 1)

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Dopesick

Mare of Easttown

​​The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

The White Lotus

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

8-Bit Christmas

Come From Away

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Single All The Way

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

60 Minutes (Season 54)

Allen v. Farrow (Season 1)

The Beatles: Get Back (Season 1)

Queer Eye (Season 6)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Season 1)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 8) (WINNER)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 27)

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 7)

Saturday Night Live (Season 47)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13) (WINNER)

America’s Got Talent (Season 16)

Nailed It! (Seasons 5 & 6)

Top Chef (Season 18)

The Voice (Season 20)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

Summer Of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (WINNER)

Ascension

The First Wave

Flee

In The Same Breath

The Rescue

Simple As Water

Writing With Fire

This story was originally published on March 19 at 7:30 p.m.