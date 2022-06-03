Producers Guild Sets Key Dates for 34th PGA Awards

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The Producers Guild of America, which earlier this year tipped the best picture Oscar race by awarding its own top honor to CODA, has set the date for its 34th PGA Awards, as well as key deadlines and events leading up to it.
After taking place this year at the newly renovated Fairmont Century Plaza, the ceremony is headed back to its prior location, the Beverly Hilton, on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
This will follow a nomination voting period spanning Dec. 21, 2022 through Jan. 11, 2023 for theatrical and animated motion pictures and Dec. 14, 2022 through Jan. 11, 2023 for TV series/specials and streamed or televised motion pictures. Nominees for both of those media will be revealed Jan. 12, 2023, and final voting for both will span Jan. 23 through Feb. 17.
Related Stories
Here is a full listing of key dates related to the PGA Awards…
Eligibility Period for 2023 Producers Guild Awards
- Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports Children’s and Short Form: January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2022
Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline
- Documentary Motion Pictures: Thurs., September 1, 2022
- Television Programs (Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports Children’s and Short Form): Thurs., September 29, 2022
- Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Thurs., October 13, 2022
Screener Submission Deadline
- Documentary Motion Pictures: Thurs., September 1, 2022
Nomination Polls Open
- Sports Children’s and Short Form: Mon., November 21, 2022
- Television Series/Specials and Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Wed., December 14, 2022
- Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Wed., December 21, 2022
Nomination Polls Close
- Sports Children’s and Short Form: Wed., December 7, 2022 (2 p.m. PST)
- Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Wed., January 11, 2023 (2 p.m. PST)
Nominees Announced
- Documentary Motion Pictures: Mon., December 12, 2022
- Sports Children’s and Short Form: Thurs., December 8, 2022
- Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Thurs., January 12, 2023
Final Polls Open
- Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Mon., January 23, 2023
- Sports Children’s and Short Form: Fri., January 27, 2023
PGA’s East and West Coast Celebrations of the 2023 Producers Guild Awards Nominees and Producing Teams
- Week of February 20
Final Polls Close
- Sports Children’s and Short Form: Fri., February 10, 2023 (2 p.m. PST)
- Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Fri., February 17, 2023 (2 p.m. PST)
Awards Show
- Saturday, February 25, 2023
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day