Producers Guild Sets Key Dates for 34th PGA Awards

The Producers Guild of America, which earlier this year tipped the best picture Oscar race by awarding its own top honor to CODA, has set the date for its 34th PGA Awards, as well as key deadlines and events leading up to it.

After taking place this year at the newly renovated Fairmont Century Plaza, the ceremony is headed back to its prior location, the Beverly Hilton, on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

This will follow a nomination voting period spanning Dec. 21, 2022 through Jan. 11, 2023 for theatrical and animated motion pictures and Dec. 14, 2022 through Jan. 11, 2023 for TV series/specials and streamed or televised motion pictures. Nominees for both of those media will be revealed Jan. 12, 2023, and final voting for both will span Jan. 23 through Feb. 17.

Here is a full listing of key dates related to the PGA Awards…

Eligibility Period for 2023 Producers Guild Awards

Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports Children’s and Short Form: January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2022

Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures: Thurs., September 1, 2022

Television Programs (Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports Children’s and Short Form): Thurs., September 29, 2022

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Thurs., October 13, 2022

Screener Submission Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures: Thurs., September 1, 2022

Nomination Polls Open

Sports Children’s and Short Form: Mon., November 21, 2022

Television Series/Specials and Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Wed., December 14, 2022

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Wed., December 21, 2022

Nomination Polls Close

Sports Children’s and Short Form: Wed., December 7, 2022 (2 p.m. PST)

Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Wed., January 11, 2023 (2 p.m. PST)

Nominees Announced

Documentary Motion Pictures: Mon., December 12, 2022

Sports Children’s and Short Form: Thurs., December 8, 2022

Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Thurs., January 12, 2023

Final Polls Open

Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Mon., January 23, 2023

Sports Children’s and Short Form: Fri., January 27, 2023

PGA’s East and West Coast Celebrations of the 2023 Producers Guild Awards Nominees and Producing Teams

Week of February 20

Final Polls Close

Sports Children’s and Short Form: Fri., February 10, 2023 (2 p.m. PST)

Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Fri., February 17, 2023 (2 p.m. PST)

Awards Show