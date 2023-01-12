Producers Guild Awards 2023 Film and TV Nominations Revealed

The Producers Guild of America has announced its film and TV nominees for the 2023 Producers Guild Awards.

Nominees for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award, the biggest award of the night that’s historically been considered a strong precursor for the best picture Oscar, include Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, The Fabelmans, and more, while Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and Marcel the Shell with Shoes On received nods for the animated category.

The White Lotus, Severance, Abbott Elementary, Barry and Only Murders in the Building, among others, received nominations in their respective TV categories.

In terms of live entertainment and reality TV, nominees include Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Amazing Race and Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Last month, the PGA announced its documentary nominations, which included All That Breathes, Fire of Love, Navalny and The Territory. The guild also previously announced its nominees in the sports, children’s and short-form program categories.

At the awards show in February, the guild will also honor Tom Cruise with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award, Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy with the Milestone Award, and Till with the Stanley Kramer Award.

The 34th annual Producers Guild Awards will take place on Feb. 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

A full list of the PGA’s 2023 film and TV nominees follows.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Elvis

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• The Fabelmans

• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

• Tár

• Top Gun: Maverick

• The Whale



Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

• Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

• Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

• Minions: The Rise of Gru

• Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

• Turning Red



Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

• Andor

• Better Call Saul

• Ozark

• Severance

• The White Lotus



Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

• Abbott Elementary

• Barry

• The Bear

• Hacks

• Only Murders in the Building



David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

• Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

• The Dropout

• Inventing Anna

• Obi-Wan Kenobi

• Pam & Tommy



Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

• Fire Island

• Hocus Pocus 2

• Pinocchio

• Prey

• Weird: The Al Yankovic Story



Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

• 30 for 30

• 60 Minutes

• George Carlin’s American Dream

• Lucy and Desi

• Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy



Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

• The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

• Jimmy Kimmel Live!

• Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

• The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

• Saturday Night Live



Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

• The Amazing Race

• Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls

• RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

• Top Chef

• The Voice



