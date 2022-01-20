Producers Guild Awards: Mary Parent to Receive Selznick Honor

Mary Parent, the Oscar-nominated film producer who is behind this year’s Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong, has been tapped for the Producers Guild of America’s highest honor, the David O. Selznick Achievement Award, which recognizes a producer for an “outstanding body of work in motion pictures,” the PGA announced Thursday.

The honor — which has previously gone to the likes of Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Gale Anne Hurd, Brian Grazer, David Heyman, Kevin Feige, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner — will be presented at the 33rd PGA Awards on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

“Mary has been at the forefront of bold, breakthrough studio projects for decades, and we both felt that the time has come to shine a light on Mary’s trailblazing career as a producer,” PGA presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher said in a statement. “Her vision for a strong global theatrical market and a future of films filled with grand visuals and imaginative stories creates an optimistic and exciting picture of what’s next, and we’re thrilled to honor her and her many achievements this year at the PGA Awards.”

Said Parent in a statement: “I am very humbled to be recognized alongside so many legendary producers who have received this honor before me right down to the award’s namesake, David O. Selznick. The films they have produced not only impacted cinematic history but also global culture in ways only true storytelling can achieve. As the PGA continues to further and protect the craft of producing, I am thankful for its existence as well as all the many talented and creative individuals I have been so fortunate to work with. Without my trusted team of colleagues, success would not be possible.”

Parent currently serves as vice chairman of worldwide production at Legendary Entertainment, overseeing all aspects of film. She has actively been involved in films amassing over $20 billion at the global box office, including Alejandro G. Inarritu‘s The Revenant (for which she shared in a best picture Oscar nomination), Darren Aronofsky‘s Noah and Guillermo del Toro‘s Pacific Rim.