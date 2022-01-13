Producers Guild Postpones 2022 Awards Ceremony Amid COVID-19 Surge

The Producers Guild of America has postponed the 33rd Producers Guild Awards due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the guild announced on Thursday.

The awards ceremony was originally scheduled for Feb. 26 but will now take place on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

The Producers Guild will work closely with government officials and health experts to protect all staff and attendees of the ceremony. At this time, attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated with a booster, if eligible, and they must also provide a negative COVID-19 test.

Due to the postponement of the awards, the nominations for the Children’s, Sports and Short-Form categories will now take place on Jan. 18. The winners in the categories will be announced at the PGA Awards’ Nominee celebrations in Los Angeles and New York the week of March 15. All other previously announced dates and future nomination announcements, including eligibility and voting windows, will remain the same.

The 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards will be produced by Anchor Street Collective for the Producers Guild of America. Branden Chapman is executive producer and Carleen Cappelletti is co-executive producer, while Matt Ullian and Jane Sarkin of Boldface Partners are talent executives, and Jim Piccirillo is the awards’ director.

Event Chairs are Chris Thomes, vice president, creative services for Disney Television Studios and Melvin Mar, executive producer, The Detective Agency.