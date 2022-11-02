Producers Guild Screeners Going Digital (Exclusive)

The mailboxes of Producers Guild of America members will be a little less stuffed this holiday season.

That’s because, The Hollywood Reporter has learned, the PGA has teamed with Indee, a company that specializes in providing secure and quality digital viewing experiences, to create a portal through which studios, starting today at 2pm PST, will be able to share several sorts of projects — theatrical motion pictures, documentary motion pictures, animated motion pictures and televised/streamed motion pictures — directly with PGA members. (Television series and specials categories will be added to the lineup in the near future.)

These projects will be made available to members via apps compatible across major platforms including AppleTV, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

This move — similar to an earlier one by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — was largely driven by environmental concerns. Since the formation of its Green initiative in 2008, the guild has been seeking ways to reduce its carbon footprint. Discouraging — and then, starting next season, forbidding — the mailing of hard-copy screeners to its 8,000-plus members marks a major step in that direction.

“This year, to accommodate the late launch of our dedicated platform, studios may continue to mail DVD screeners and links to members via previously approved mailing houses,” the guild said in a statement. “The Guild will officially transition away from hard copy screeners by 2024.”